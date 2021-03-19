A proposal being considered by the Biden administration that would change the definition of small cities for federal funding purposes should be rejected. It would halt the flow of federal funding to growing regional centers and hurt economic development.
The plan would encourage large cities to get larger and cut vital infrastructure support for small cities that offer an affordable quality of life without big city congestion.
The Office of Management and Budget proposal would downgrade metropolitan statistical areas with fewer than 100,000 residents — such as Mankato-North Mankato — to “micropolitan” status. Our community could lose up to $400,000 in federal funds that go for affordable housing, homeless shelters, anti-poverty programs and economic development.
That money comes as a direct appropriation from the Department of Housing and Urban Development and has in the past gone to fund such services as VINE Faith in Action and Open Door Health Center.
MSA status also has become a key criteria for businesses considering expanding into new locations. Losing that status would likely limit opportunities for economic growth, as the smaller cities would be out of sight and out of mind for site development managers.
The downgrade in status also could reduce the rate of Medicare reimbursement for area doctors and hospitals.
When Mankato gained MSA status about a dozen years ago, it had a core population within the city, North Mankato and some surrounding areas that surpassed 50,000, the current threshold.
The new rule would also change the boundaries around a city for counting population. Even though Mankato has a “service area” of some 288,000 people in the region, the boundary for the new rule would only consider about 59,000 residents of Mankato, North Mankato, Skyline, Eagle Lake and nearby townships.
Reaching the proposed 100,000 population threshold for MSA status would take the region about 50 years at current population growth rates.
Fortunately, there has been bipartisan support from senators and representatives from around the country opposing the change in status. Local officials said Democratic Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith and GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn were supportive of cities’ and counties’ efforts to reject the rule.
We support the bipartisan push to reject this proposal and urge Minnesota’s congressional representatives to help turn it back. It would curtail the growth of regional centers that have been vibrant alternatives to living in big cities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.