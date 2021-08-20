Minnesota State University President Edward Inch put out an invitation and a challenge to MSU faculty, staff and students during his invocation this week. He asked them to help write the next chapter of the university’s history.
He asked: “Where do we want to go?” and importantly: “What do we want to build?”
Yes, universities must build. They must build a culture where knowledge is a valuable but not rare commodity. They must build out into the real world principles like the value of research and the establishment of fact. They must build high energy but quickly pivoting curriculum to meet the swift changes in business and technology.
They must build character in their students through academic rigor, and physical health and fitness as a foundation for becoming the best citizens they can be in a world fraught with geological disasters, political chaos and civil strife that brings bloodshed on a daily basis.
Universities must also build a community, reaching out to other pools of knowledge to leverage equity, well-being and prosperity.
MSU has a solid base to develop students as ones who would change the world and faculty that can make a difference in the community. But the longtime problems of access, equity and idleness that can linger at any large institution are all the more urgent to solve at a university.
At a recent retreat of more than 100 faculty, staff and students Inch told the group to “think big, dream of our best future and be bold.”
MSU, like the vast majority of universities across the country, has financial barriers to attendance. Although it, as well as South Central College, are some of the most “affordable” institutions in the state, graduates average $25,000 to $30,000 in debt.
The bold move would be to make sure anyone who wants an MSU education, can get one. No matter what and without a large amount of debt.
Being bold would call for some kind of student debt reduction fund for students who apply or agree to major in a shortage field like psychology or nursing.
While MSU has made impressive gains in recruiting and retaining students of color, going from 5 percent to 18 percent during the last two decades, the ratio still falls short of the 20 percent of the state population who are people of color.
Being bold and thinking big would improve on that number but also the retention numbers for students of color.
Dreaming of the best future and being bold, MSU would consider world and community problems from affordable housing to climate change. While many MSU student programs have partnerships with community groups and businesses, there seem to be very few ambitious projects like advocating for local affordable housing.
That’s also thinking bigger.
We would like to see MSU take on a project that details the sources and the destination of misinformation in Mankato and the larger communication networks to which it is connected. The cancer of disinformation is quickly metastasizing in our democracy.
There are too many big problems in the world to be idling on big ideas, deferring a best future or doing another study on being bold.
Inch advocated action and urgency. We hope the MSU community takes giant leaps instead of small steps.
