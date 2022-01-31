After facing less-than-ideal circumstances, life for many Minnesota State University college students is better this year thanks to administrators learning from COVID-19 challenges.
During a recent booster shot clinic at MSU, students remarked on how the university had streamlined procedures, making daily routines smoother compared to last year. Call it the COVID learning curve.
From putting clear safety protocols in place, such as required masking, to offering plenty of opportunities on campus to get COVID-19 shots and be tested, the campus has learned how to better cope with the pandemic. By being on top of safety measures, the university has helped more students be proactive by offering convenience.
At MSU, 95% of employees, staff and faculty have provided proof of a full series of vaccination. For the 14,500 or so students, it’s about 72%. Both numbers exceed the vaccination rate of the general population in Blue Earth County.
Although the university and the Minnesota State system haven’t mandated all students to be vaccinated — and some student groups are now pushing the system to do just that — they have at least required students living in university-owned residence facilities, student-athletes and members of certain extracurricular groups to provide proof of vaccination or undergo weekly testing.
When COVID-19 cases do occur, students know more about what to expect because the university has a plan that involves tracking cases, establishing a reporting line and isolating students to try to control transmission of the virus.
Of course, we all know from nearly two years of dealing with the pandemic that infections are going to happen despite detailed plans. And we also know that some people refuse to follow safety protocols or don’t take them seriously.
But as a result of MSU taking these clear measures, the student experience has vastly improved from last year as more in-person learning and activities have returned.
The public also has benefited, becoming more confident that safety is a priority when they visit campus.
And the spirit of students protecting others besides just themselves was evident at the recent MSU booster shot clinic. From not wanting to spread the virus to a grandmother, to protecting young charges at the Children’s House campus child care center, students were well aware of the public benefits of immunization.
MSU administration can be proud of helping spread that message and giving students the tools to be safer, benefiting both the campus and Greater Mankato communities.
