Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 100 to 105. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. &&