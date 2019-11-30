Thumbs up to the Minnesota State University administration, and especially the students, for their willingness to build and fund an indoor sport dome for winter recreational activities.
The Maverick All-Sports Dome will be a boon to the entire community as it will be rented out to community groups and youth sports organizations. MSU students, intramural sports and MSU sports teams will be using the dome as well.
The 110,000 square foot facility can be split into thirds to provide for different uses at the same time.
The Mankato sports dome will be a big benefit to spring sports like baseball and softball who will be able to practice, and even play games in the case of softball, in the early spring when Minnesota winter lingers.
The space has already been rented by various community groups and demand is likely to be strong. There will also be some “open dome” times for community members to get some activity like throwing frisbees or playing catch.
Thanksgiving cheer
Thumbs up to the Elks Lodge and First Presbyterian and St. John’s Episcopal churches for bringing food and companionship to hundreds of people in Mankato Thursday.
Both groups continued their annual free Thanksgiving meals. The Elks served some 250 meals at the Salvation Army and delivered another 250 meals to Orness Plaza, Gus Johnson, Theresa House, CADA and Wellcome Manor in Garden City.
The churches served meals at First Presbyterian, where anyone who needed a meal or wanted to eat with others were welcomed.
Both groups get all of the volunteer help they need and then some — a testament to the willingness of local residents to pitch in where needed.
The meals are just two of the holiday charitable efforts that take place every year. From the Holiday Sharing Tree to various food drives, local groups and individuals always come through to help those who need a hand.
A Republican environmentalist
Thumbs up to the life and example of William D. Ruckelshaus, a Republican who was the first director of the Environmental Protection Agency and an acting director of the FBI.
Most famously, he resigned as deputy attorney general (as did Attorney General Elliot Richardson) in 1973 rather than obey President Richard Nixon’s order to fire the Watergate special prosecutor. The impeachment inquiry that led to Nixon’s resignation began days after what was dubbed “the Saturday Night Massacre.”
Ruckelshaus returned to the EPA for a second stint as director during the Reagan administration. Before his death this week, he was highly critical of the Trump administration’s rollback of environmental protections: “The reason that the ultimate authority to enforce the law was put into federal hands was because the states weren’t any good at it. The idea that you’re going to delegate it to the states ... is completely fraudulent.”
We imagine that Ruckelshaus held a similar contempt for his party’s eagerness to excuse President Trump’s malfeasance.
Fair trade growing
Thumbs up to the local churches and other organizers who are boosting the Mankato area’s fair trade offerings.
Nine local churches now have committed to being fair trade churches where coffee and other products are purchased from fair trade organizations that give more of the money back to growers and artisans.
Mankato’s First Presbyterian Church recently held its annual Fair Trade Market where gift items and crafts were for sale from 10,000 Villages of Mountain Lake, a group that carries hundreds of craft items and food from around the world as a fair trade merchant.
Mankato became the first Fair Trade Town in Minnesota in 2011. Loyola also became the first fair trade K-12 school in the country in 2012.
Funds from the sale of Fair Trade items go directly back to artisans and growers, thereby cutting out middlemen and brokers who often leave the farmers and artists with little for their labor.
Fair Trade makes sense because it not only provides adequate income for those who make fair trade goods, but it also provides consumers with handcrafted items they won’t find anywhere else.
