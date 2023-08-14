Why it matters: The relationship between Minnesota State University and the Mankato community is mutually beneficial.
A few early mornings last week offered the cool, crisp feel of fall. Sure enough, with that comes the return of college students to Mankato.
This morning the Minnesota State University faculty will gather to hear President Edward Inch’s address to kick off the new academic school year, a well-mannered pep rally to reinforce his vision and strategic plan for the campus of about 14,500 students.
On the heels of that assembly, students with their armloads of stuff will be moving into residence halls later this week to make Mankato their home away from home.
The community is lucky to witness that rebirth every fall as new residents come to town to purse their degrees. As higher education everywhere takes a post-COVID hit, it’s important to note MSU has been a shining star in the state university system. That’s not something to take for granted as has been made evident by the spring announcement of massive cuts at St. Cloud State University; its $18.3 million deficit for the upcoming school year resulted in phasing out six majors and elimination of about three dozen jobs. And enrollment at SCSU dropped to about 10,000 last fall — nearly a 40 percent drop during the last decade.
The MSU campus, which has continued to keep enrollment above 14,000, obviously has a significant economic impact in the region because of the jobs it provides and the student-consumers it brings here; MSU estimates it generates an annual economic impact of $827.2 million in the Minnesota economy.
Less measurable, yet still key, is the vibe the campus creates. Mav athletic competitions, theater performances, concerts, lectures, ethnic festivals and book readings are a part of the culture created by having a large public university in town. There is a lot going on here thanks to MSU’s presence, along with the additional contributions of South Central College, Bethany Lutheran College and Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.
For the most part, the relationship between town and gown has been positive and both the city and MSU seem responsive about keeping communication channels open when problems occur. It’s worth putting up with the uptick in traffic and sometimes neighborhood noise to keep the community vibrant.
Along with the cultural and economic contributions evident by being a college town, the community also benefits from students doing their part to increase the quality of life for residents, including volunteering, spearheading community service projects and helping strengthen the workforce.
Welcome back, students. We hope you like it here. Thanks to MSU, it’s a better place to live.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.