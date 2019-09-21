Thumbs up to the organizers and attendees of the St. James Multicultural Fiesta.
The third annual event offered a smorgasbord of ethnic food and entertainment last weekend and was a great way to bring people of different cultures and backgrounds together.
Almost 40 percent of the people in St. James are Latino, according to U.S. Census data. That makes for a city that is rich in cultural traditions.
Vendors from near and far were able to set up food trucks and offer other goods while Watonwan County human services were there to answer questions and provide information to people of all backgrounds.
Events like the Fiesta are important for community building in these times where fear of immigrants has been sown at the national level. The Hispanic culture as well as European traditions like lefse and polka music were on display at the festival.
Nidia Zelaya, a community service aid with Watonwan County, may have said it best: “We’re becoming such a diverse community, and we need to unite these cultures and show our kids were we come from.”
The Fiesta will surely build bridges among the variety of cultures in St. James and elsewhere.
Strong job growth
Thumbs up to the greater Mankato region’s continuing job growth.
In August, Blue Earth and Nicollet counties posted year-over-year job growth of 1.6%, the strongest gain in the state.
And, as it has done every month in recent years, the manufacturing sector was strong, growing 2.6% in March. Those higher-paying manufacturing jobs are good for area employees and the local economy.
There was also a good bump in average pay, up just over $1 per hour in August compared to a year earlier.
The job growth is a sign of the region’s diverse and strong business climate.
A monumental update
Thumbs up to Friday’s reopening of the Washington Mounument, which had been closed for roughly three years.
The public has been denied access to the beloved stone obelisk, which towers 555 feet above the National Mall, for most of the past eight years. There was earthquake damage in 2011, and by 2016 the elevator system was chronically malfunctioning.
The elevators have been fixed now, and the tallest structure in our nation’s capital is once again ready to accept its hundreds of thousands of annual visitors.
A giant in her field
Thumbs up to the contributions that Cokie Roberts made to the field of journalism and the important role she played in informing the public of how our government works or doesn’t work. She died of breast cancer Tuesday at the age of 75.
Roberts covered Washington politics for decades and kept doggedly working through her illness, even planning to cover the Sept. 12 Democratic presidential debates in Houston until she grew too sick to do so.
Roberts was one of National Public Radio’s most recognizable voices as she continued to do commentary on the radio even after leaving her full-time job there and going to ABC News.
She was a bestselling author and Emmy Award winner, but most of all she showed the world that a smart, motivated woman can succeed in what was a male-dominated field when she started in the 1970s. Her depth of knowledge and understanding about the world of politics benefited everyone who paid attention to her thorough, insightful reporting.
Climate action
Thumbs up to those who took part in Friday’s protest to highlight the dangers of climate change.
Young and old turned out by the thousands in rallies across the country to protest policies creating global warming and climate change.
Area residents attended events in Mankato and St. Peter that included cleanup efforts as well as seminars on how to be more environmentally conscious in our everyday lives.
