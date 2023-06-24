Thumbs up to the growth of Mankato Youth Place, which broke ground this week for a new home on Stadium Road.
MY Place, which provides free out-of-school youth programming, has been on South Broad Street. The new space will allow the group to serve twice as many young people.
The group launched a fundraising campaign earlier this year to renovate an existing building on Stadium Road and add a gymnasium to the building.
They plan to be in the new location by the start of the school year.
MY Place offers a safe and fun place for youth to take part in positive programs and to provide educational support, build skills and create positive relationships with adults.
Having constructive and fun programing for young people when they’re not in school is a huge benefit to the community.
Farewell to the Bear
Thumbs up to Barry Wortel, a radio fixture in Mankato for half a century, as he heads into a well-deserved retirement.
Wortel — “the Bear” — has been perhaps most notable for season after season of calling play-by-play of Mankato high school sports. Generations of Mankato youth have had their athletic exploits described on the KTOE airwaves to the wider community by Wortel.
He’s played other roles at KTOE since starting there in 1973, of course — program director, ad sales — but his part in the local sports scene has been substantial and worthy of applause.
Now, presumably, somebody else will have to pick up his microphone for the coming prep football season.
Walz makes his opener
Thumbs up to Gov. Tim Walz for making an extra effort to promote southern Minnesota fishing when he was unable to make the official fishing opener in May when he had to be at his daughter’s college graduation.
Walz came to Madison Lake Tuesday to fish with Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato and to highlight the local fishing industry and the investments the state made in the Waterville fish hatchery that will get a $20 million makeover.
Most agree the governor had a legitimate excuse for missing the first opener, but his circling back for another event to highlight the state’s $4.4 billion fishing industry was a good gesture.
Judge Gildea honorable
Thumbs up to Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Lori Skjerven Gildea for a distinguished career on the Minnesota bench as a strong advocate for transparency in the judiciary and solid management of the Minnesota court system.
Gildea helped the courts get through the pandemic and has worked to eliminate the backlog caused by it.
But Gildea’s most significant effort may be her years long push to allow news media cameras in open court. She established a committee a few years ago to look into the question of allowing cameras in courts, and that committee made up of lawyers, judges, victim advocates and others conducted rigorous research on the issue.
Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill, who oversaw the livestreamed trials of the police officers who killed George Floyd, gave a powerful presentation to the committee that may have indeed swayed the justices. While the committee overwhelmingly rejected expanding access of cameras in courts, Gildea and five other judges ruled to expand access.
It was a courageous move in a profession where opposing one’s peers can lead to repercussions for years.
Expanding camera use is no small accomplishment. First Amendment advocates have fought for it for 30 years in Minnesota.
Gildea deserves recognition for a job well done. She has been a strong advocate for public access to the courts.
