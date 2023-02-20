Weather Alert

...MAJOR WINTER STORM TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY... .A major winter storm will bring significant travel impacts across the region. Most locations can expect to see at least a foot of snow by the time it ends Thursday night. The worst conditions will be Wednesday evening through Thursday, as heavy snow combines with northeast wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph, with some areas in western Minnesota seeing gusts near 50 mph. This will lead to significant drifting snow, and whiteout conditions in open areas. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the entire area. Parts of this Winter Storm Watch may get upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning later today for a band of snow that will move in on Tuesday. The snow will let up Wednesday morning, but then widespread heavy snow will develop later on Wednesday as the main storm arrives. This main storm is expected to bring near a foot of snow to most locations, with higher amounts possible across central Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Areas in western and southern Minnesota may see blizzard conditions as well. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy snow with total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph late Wednesday into Thursday. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible, and the gusty winds could bring down tree branches and cause power outages. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid traveling late Wednesday and Thursday. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&