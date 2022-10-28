Thumbs up to the educators at Minnesota State University and HAN University in the Netherlands for their effort to promote cultural understanding of the Native American game of lacrosse.
The universities invited the lacrosse Native American Lacrosse group from the Twin Cities for an exhibition and demonstration of the Native American game played in the historic way with a high degree of difficulty.
Students embraced the lesson with enthusiasm, vigor and some trepidation. Native American Lacrosse coach John Hunter said he was humbled to be asked to explain not only the strategies of the game but its cultural significance to Native Americans playing on Dakota land.
Sports can often be a unifier of cultures that might otherwise never find common ground. A game well played, and competitive, leaves players with a feeling of accomplishment and respect for their opponents.
By all accounts, the students and faculty participating gained much from the experience. The team building between the students was moving.
It's often said that when different cultures and people come together, we can find more that unite us than divide us. Native American lacrosse is surely that unifying sport.
Sound decision
Thumbs up to leaders of the Mankato Family YMCA for facing reality that an east-side expansion doesn't work at this time.
The decision was made after financial statements made clear a second location would not be responsible.
Despite disappointment that the east side of town won't get its own facility soon, keeping the existing YMCA strong makes sense. Membership numbers took a hit during the height of COVID and the campaign to fund raise for the expansion was shelved.
It's important that membership be rebuilt before considering expansion again. Using the recent community survey to figure out other programming the community needs makes much more sense right now.
Wellstone building
Thumbs up to the effort to name a federal building in Minneapolis after the late U.S. Sen. Paul Wellstone.
Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith are behind the push to honor Wellstone, who died 20 years ago this week when the plane he was in crashed near Eveleth. Also killed were his wife, Sheila, daughter Marcia, three campaign workers and two pilots.
The legislation would name a federal building on S. 3rd Avenue in Minneapolis the Paul D. Wellstone Federal Building. It's home to the Minneapolis Passport Agency and also has offices for the National Labor Relations Board and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Wellstone was a passionate progressive who left a legacy of improving mental health coverage and services. He was always open to work with Republicans to pass legislation he believed helped people. GOP Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley is a supporter of naming the building for Wellstone, noting the two often worked together on ag and other legislation.
Still, naming a federal building gets tangled in politics. Hopefully Congress will honor Wellstone.
As Klobuchar said, Wellstone's "legacy of advocacy and candor will always be remembered. "We all need a dose of Paul right now."
A dose of reality in London
Thumbs up to the new occupant of 10 Downing Street, the official residence of the British prime minister, and the sense he has a firmer grasp on economic reality and proper behavior than his immediate predecessors.
Rishi Sunak on Tuesday became the first person of color to lead the government of the United Kingdom and the nation's third premier in three months. Boris Johnson fell from power for a variety of indiscretions, and his successor, Liz Truss, saw her brief tenure end because the markets saw through her mistaken notion she could spend her way out of inflation.
Inflation, and in particular energy costs, is an even larger problem in Britain than here. Sunak has no easy task ahead of him, but at least he has started the job without Johnson's calculated buffoonery or Truss' economic ignorance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.