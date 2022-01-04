The bison at Yellowstone National Park are thriving, a positive story of man helping to rebuild a population that was once on the brink.
In 1970 there were just 500 bison in the vast expanses of the park, but today there are more than 5,000.
The success of the herd in Yellowstone provides a potential benefit to the growing bison herds in Minnesota, including those at Minneopa State Park.
But the success of repopulating animal species — be it bison or the wolves of northern Minnesota — can bring conflict or problems.
In the case of the the Yellowstone herd, it’s a disease that has park officials and neighboring ranchers concerned. Some bison in the herd carry brucellosis, which can cause spontaneous abortions. The bison routinely leave the park and head north where they come in to contact with cattle, who can then get brucellosis from infected bison.
To meet population targets, bison managers have set a goal of culling 600 to 900 bison from Yellowstone herds this winter — most of which will likely be sent to slaughter. The killing of bison understandably dismays lovers of the big beasts.
One way to reduce the number of bison that have to be killed in the future is to relocate more of them to Native American tribes.
Recently 56 Yellowstone bison — free of brucellosis — were transferred from Yellowstone to tribal lands in Oklahoma and Washington. It marks the first time two large intact families of bison have been transferred under the Bison Conservation Transfer Program that started in 2019.
Bison advocates hope the program will be expanded to serve the dual goal of slaughtering fewer Yellowstone bison and getting more of them to tribes so they can once again have bison for their Indian communities and traditions.
Minneopa’s bison herd came mostly from Blue Mound State Park in southwestern Minnesota, with a bull brought in from Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota. The bison, as well as other herds being managed by the DNR in Minnesota, are genetically pure, with no cattle genes in them.
A few years ago, researchers began experimenting with bringing frozen embryos from Yellowstone bison — which are also genetically pure — and transplanting them into female bison in Minnesota. If successful, it could help increase the genetic diversity of herds in the state, including at Minneopa.
Since the introduction of bison at Minneopa, area residents and visitors have taken a new interest in the fate of the imposing animals. With the potential of Yellowstone bison helping improve the diversity of Minnesota bison, people have another reason to wish the best for the Montana herds.
