Google’s famous self-admonition — “don’t be evil” — has, as it figured to be, easier to say than to accomplish.
Nowhere is that rule more difficult to follow than in China, whose regime is based on repression and cruelty and yet offers such rich rewards.
The NBA has in the past two weeks provided a high-profile object lesson for those companies chasing the Chinese market. The “wokest pro league” — outspoken on social issues at home — has emphatically bowed to the Beijing regime after Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted his support for the Hong Kong protesters.
China immediately cut or suspended partnerships with the NBA. Rockets merchandise vanished from stores and e-commerce sites — notable because the Rockets, the team for which Yeo Ming played, has long been one of the favorite NBA teams in Ming’s homeland.
The money talked. Commissioner Adam Silver rebuked Morey. So did the Rockets owner. Morey deleted his tweet. The league blocked reporters accompanying the Lakers and Nets on a preseason tour of China. League icon LeBron James — with heavy financial interests in the Chinese market through his Nike sponsorship — called Morey “not really educated on the situation.”
On this issue, Morey is right. Silver is wrong. And James is the uneducated one.
The NBA’s eagerness to overlook China’s police state, its repression, its defiance of the principles that underlie western democracy is unseemly. It also raises the question of how much responsibility U.S. corporations hold for Beijing’s brutalism.
There is an argument that economic engagement with totalitarian regimes can serve to loosen the repression. That does not apply to China, where the regime sets repression as a non-negotiable standard, the price of entry to that market.
It’s a devil’s bargain, one that American businesses — including the NBA — should be more wary of than they have been.
