Thumbs down to the governors of Iowa and the Dakotas for dragging their feet as the coronavirus pandemic worsens.
While Minnesota and more than 40 other states have mandatory stay-at-home policies, the governors in three of our neighboring states have been stubbornly putting off efforts to keep people isolated to slow the virus’ spread and delay the peak infection rates.
In Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds’ policy allowed a 600-person horse action to take place before she realized what a disaster this was. The policy was changed to prohibit auctions with large crowds, so at least the horses in Iowa are safe.
The three Republican governors appear to be mimicking President Donald Trump’s penchant for dismissing the true seriousness of the threat and ignoring the advice of Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who’s been urging a stay-at-home order for the entire country.
At a time when neighbors have done all they can to help each other, three of Minnesota’s neighbors have increased the risk for everyone.
Easter bunny surprises
Thumbs up to Bellissimo Paint and Coatings for spreading a little Easter joy with visits from the Easter Bunny to various homes and businesses in the Mankato area.
The company’s co-owner Justin Ek dressed up as the Easter Bunny and visited kids at homes and businesses by request.
The visits adhered to social distancing guidelines and as such set a good example for all of us.
In these times of worries about the coronavirus pandemic and disruption of everyday life, from no school to no work to no play, these kind of small gestures go a long way.
Slow down, stay safe
Thumbs down to the increased rate of traffic fatalities in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.
The governor’s stay-at-home order has reduced traffic on Minnesota’s highways and roads by as much as 50 percent. One would think that half as many vehicles as usual would equal fewer crashes. Instead, the traffic fatality rate is up 50 percent since Gov. Tim Walz issued his original order.
Apparently the relative lack of traffic is being read by those drivers who are on the road as permission to speed up.
So lighten up on the gas pedal, folks. After all, with pretty much everything shut down, there’s no real reason to be in a hurry to get there.
Counselor extraordinaire
Thumbs up to West High School counselor Amanda Bomstad for being named Minnesota Secondary Counselor of the Year.
One of the important areas she has focused on is small support groups. Bomstad helped develop the curriculum for the student groups and has shared it with other counselors and social workers across the state.
The groups bring together students who are struggling with the same issue, such as anxiety or grief. That creation of safe peer space allows students to realize they are not alone and have a place to help and support one another.
Bomstad was nominated by counselors from other schools who praised her leadership skills and willingness to help colleagues from across the region.
The state association annually recognizes four counselors representing the elementary, middle and high school levels, as well as one who works at a K-12 school. New Ulm Middle School counselor Kayla Sandersfeld was honored as the 2020 Middle School Counselor of the Year.
A committee selects one of the four state honorees to move on to the national contest. Bomstad was selected and will take a trip to Washington, D.C., next winter.
Her achievements are an asset to this community and we are proud to call her one of our own.
