Thumbs up to residents of Gus Johnson Plaza apartments and SMILES representatives for their efforts to petition Mankato City Hall for a needed stop sign for pedestrian safety at Fourth and Washington streets in downtown Mankato.
Groups from the apartments have asked the Mankato City Council going back several years to consider putting a stop sign at the intersection when traffic management was changed and the stop sign was removed in 2009.
But Gus Johnson Plaza has residents with disability and mobility challenges, and others are mostly seniors. So dodging speeding traffic can be daunting.
The group worked with SMILES, a nonprofit that helps people with disabilities, communicate with the city of Mankato. They found city officials willing to come to their regular Citizens for Accessibility meeting and listen to their concerns. The city then conducted a traffic study and determined a stop sign was needed, as some 200 pedestrians a day use the intersection.
In a matter of days residents were notified the corner would become a four-way stop and the sign came shortly after.
The interaction and city response is a shining example of how citizens can work with their government to solve problems. It’s a good contrast to the cynicism that’s out there that government is not responsive.
Farmamerica facelift
Thumbs up to the new amenities at Farmamerica, the agricultural interpretive center near Waseca.
The center is showing off new, permanent interactive exhibits in the silo area and the new Ag Around You Discovery Center, in the Visitor Center.
For the last few years, the center has been raising funds and is near 80% of its goal, with about $160,000 left to go for an inclusive playground and expanded programming.
The center was established by the Minnesota Legislature in 1978 to preserve, celebrate, and promote the state’s rich connection to agriculture.
But since its construction, Farmamerica hasn’t drawn the visitor numbers that most had hoped for. The board of directors of the not-for-profit hopes the improvements will double the number of visitors per year to about 15,000.
The rich agricultural story in southern Minnesota deserves an interpretive center like Farmamerica. We hope ongoing improvements to the facility and programming will continue to prompt more people to visit.
Indigenous speaker
Thumbs up to Mankato’s celebration of Indigenous People’s Day and this year’s invitation to author Diane Wilson to be the keynote speaker for the closing event marking the holiday.
Wilson is of Dakota heritage and her well-known book “The Seed Keeper” seeks to answer how one’s relationship with seeds, and by extension the earth as a whole, has changed over time. It directs readers toward questioning how that impacts them and their communities.
The book was inspired by a true story and takes place between 1862 and 2002 — some of it in Mankato. It follows four multigenerational Dakota women, their relationship with seeds, and how it all connects to their ancestors. Wilson’s skills as a gardener and writer combine to make the message straightforward and personal.
Her talk no doubt inspired audience members to want to better connect to the earth as well as their own communities. As her message made clear: Action, even one as simple as planting a seed, can make a difference.
Space bump
Thumbs up to NASA’s successful experiment in asteroid deflection.
The U.S. space agency said Tuesday that the Sept. 26 deep space collision with a small, nonthreatening asteroid changed its orbit even more than anticipated.
The purpose of crashing the Dart probe into the asteroid Dimorphos was to test the feasibility of using such a technique to alter the path of an asteroid that threatens to hit our planet with devastating results.
Preventing an asteroid strike has been the plot of several Hollywood movies. This test didn’t provide the drama of an action flick — life on Earth would be unaltered no matter the result — but it was still noteworthy, not only as a test of planetary defense but as the first time humanity has altered the course of a space body.
