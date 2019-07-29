57, St. Paul, died April 28, 2019 at his home. Church Service: Saturday, August 3, 11:00 a.m. (Visitation 10:00-11:00 a.m.) Trinity Lutheran Church, Madelia, MN. Survived by his mother, Violet Ellingsberg, 3 sisters/1 brother. Memorials preferred. www.CrescentTide.com.