The votes are in and new school board members will be taking office in January across the nation. Let’s hope every one of them has the best interest of students at the heart of their mission of public service.
The high interest in school board seats in this month’s election came on the heels of a contentious period when districts were mired in issues such as whether to require masks to protect against COVID-19, whether to implement in-person or remote learning, and how to adopt, change or carry out racial equity goals and teach about racism.
Candidates for school boards in many places took positions based on those attention-grabbing topics. And some of them received endorsements from conservative backers who made critical race theory a rallying cry to run even though CRT is not taught in public schools.
It’s been a relief to see that local candidates seemed interested in more than just those hot-button issues. Setting policy, strategic planning and monitoring student achievement are among the more common — and less exciting but important — subject areas that board members typically deal with.
One of the Mankato Area Public Schools newly elected board members taking office in 2023 is Kari Pratt, a former teacher in the district who resigned at the end of the 2021-22 school year, intending to run for the board. She had been a math teacher in Mankato for the past 13 years and thought that classroom knowledge would be valuable on the board.
Also elected to the board for four-year terms were Patrick Baker and Shannon Sinning, both appointed to fill out terms of board members who left town for employment elsewhere. Kristi Schuck was reelected to the board to fill a two-year term.
In interviews and forums preceding the election, all of the candidates elected were thoughtful about serving on the board to make students’ needs a top priority. They also are well-aware of district challenges, including student behavior issues, teacher burnout and dipping enrollment.
And although she didn’t win reelection, board Chairman Jodi Sapp deserves gratitude from the public for her service of more than 20 years on the board. She graciously acknowledged defeat and as always sounded like a cheerleader for the district as well as the board, despite a tough last term that included threats to her linked to controversial board decisions.
“I am leaving such a great School Board, just amazing,” Sapp told The Free Press. “They all bring such different things to the table, and every one of them are fabulous people and they are there for the betterment of the district.”
Betterment of the district. It’s what all good school board members should be striving for. It also means always making students the priority.
As boards get to business in 2023 with both incumbents and newcomers, let’s hope board members everywhere demonstrate patience and civility during the many meetings ahead of them.
