Rochelle Walensky isn’t yet a household name, but it will be.
As the new director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, leading the country in the effort to get control over COVID-19, Walensky will be the public face of public health.
Walensky is an infectious-diseases specialist at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital.
The tasks ahead of her are monumental. She must not only deal with the worst pandemic in a century that has already claimed 400,000 American lives, but she has the enormous job of restoring the credibility of the CDC.
For much of last year, the public was rightly concerned that statements and policies coming from the CDC were colored by politics as former President Donald Trump played down the pandemic and publicly berated top public health officials when they provided scientific advice that he didn’t think would benefit him politically or personally.
Walensky appears up to the task and fully understands her role. After her appointment, Walensky said in interviews that one of her top priorities is to improve the agency’s communications with the public and to raise morale at the CDC by setting politics to the side.
She should be aided in that task by President Joe Biden, who has been clear that he will rely on scientific data coming from his top public health officials to set public health policies and to push for a COVID-relief package that ensures public health officials have the funding they need to operate an effective vaccine program.
Walensky boosted her own credibility even before taking her new position. She had publicly criticized some of the disjointed public health measures promoted last year.
Walensky and the CDC also deserve support from Congress to not only fight the current public health crisis but to restore the standing of the agency.
