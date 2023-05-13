Weather Alert

.Rounds of heavy rain are expected this morning and again later this afternoon and tonight across southern Minnesota. Widespread totals of 2 to 3 inches are expected with localized areas over 5 inches possible. This is the same region that received 2 to 4 inches Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The recent heavy rain, and the snow melt from a few weeks ago, have left soils saturated and susceptible to flooding with any additional heavy rainfall. ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of south central Minnesota, including the following counties, Blue Earth, Faribault, Freeborn, Steele and Waseca. * WHEN...From this afternoon through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Rounds of heavy rainfall could produce totals of 2 to 3 inches, with isolated locations receiving in excess of 5 inches. This will lead to the possibility of flash flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&