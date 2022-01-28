School holidays have long been considered a break to allow families to observe various cultural or religious days, and a recent decision by Mankato Area Public Schools to add multi-cultural holidays continues that reverent tradition.
The Mankato School Board approved a school calendar last week that added holidays for Indigenous People’s Day in October and the Muslim celebration of Eid al Fitr in April.
Indigenous People’s Day has rightly taken over the observance of Columbus Day in many places, as more and more Americans come to realize the cultural destruction of Christopher Columbus, the explorer born in Italy. The city of Mankato had officially changed the Columbus Day to Indigenous People’s Day just few short years ago.
Eid al Fitr marks the end of the Muslim holy month of fasting and is a fitting observance to recognize the many people of Muslim faith in the Mankato schools and community.
The schools will continue to keep the Christian holiday of Christmas and will add Good Friday into the mix as well. The more secular holidays Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Memorial Day and New Year’s Day also will remain.
Mankato school enrollment is 22% nonwhite. The two ethnic holidays matching two mostly Christian/white holidays seems to be a good balance to honor holidays for all.
Some observers say adding such holidays gives fuel to the divisions that are already growing politically and culturally, and suggest no religious holidays at all might be the answer. But honoring religious holidays of all cultures fits into the educational purpose all public schools should embrace.
A story last year in The Free Press about how high school and college athletes deal with the daytime fasting required to observe the month of Ramadan showed a tremendous amount of personal sacrifice that grounds them to the pillar of Islam. The fasting requires them to think about those who don’t have food.
These athletes, and other faithful, can only eat breakfast before the sun rises and cannot have any nourishment until after sunset. Eid al Fitr is the celebration of the end of these days of fasting. It’s a way for Muslims to be grateful for what they have and share it with others.
Mankato East track athlete Omar Abdi told The Free Press last year: “But it’s really given me an appreciation for doing good deeds. (Ramadan) helps me be closer to my religion. It makes me a better person and do more good things.”
These students certainly deserve a day off.
And Indigenous People’s Day is appropriate in Mankato given the history of the Native Americans in the region and the reconciliation that surrounds that history.
Two new holidays offer two new good lessons for every public school student. Ethnic holidays honor cultures and offer opportunities to unite rather than divide.
