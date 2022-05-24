For more than a decade, the CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour has been a treasure of beautiful — or sometimes quirky — public art.
Even the pandemic didn’t stop the tour in 2020, instead providing a perfect distraction as people could safely distance and be outdoors to view the sculptures.
Thirty-one sculptures were installed last weekend in the downtowns of Mankato and North Mankato.
Public art of all kinds is increasingly embraced by residents. The massive and magnificent silo mural is a thrill, whether one is encountering it for the first time or see it almost daily. Painted electrical boxes, murals on building walls and the flood wall and other outdoor artistic offerings have grown steadily in recent years.
This year’s lineup of sculptures doesn’t disappoint. From contemporary to traditional to whimsical, there is plenty to enjoy no matter your tastes. And the variety offers an opportunity to expand your appreciation of different styles of work.
A large bronze called Naturalist shows a vintage hiker of the early 1900s.
Once again, students in the Janesville, Waldorf, Pemberton metal sculpture class have a sculpture in the tour, this one called Turning Tides.
And, as always, several of the pieces are interactive.
Sparkle Pony is a large rocking horse piece covered in artificial turf, with the artist inviting kids or the young at heart to climb on board.
Sunrise Serenade is a large bronze, wood and steel sculpture topped by a rooster and his offspring, who are welcoming the dawn. A large Shinto Gates gong hanging underneath gives out a low melodic tone when rung.
You can find photos of all the sculptures and their locations at cityartmankato.com/tours/walking-sculpture-tour-2022.
People can also vote for their favorites in the People’s Choice contest, with the winning sculpture staying permanently in Mankato or North Mankato.
Once again CityArt, a partnership of the City Center Partnership and Twin Rivers Council for the Arts, deserves accolades for continuing to make the sculpture tour interesting and fulfilling.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.