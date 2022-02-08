Wakesurfing is growing in popularity on Minnesota lakes, and it has increased frustration for lakeshore owners, visitors and people who cares about the health of our lakes.
While there has been a growing debate over regulating or banning wakesurfing, there hasn’t been a lot of study on the potential damage the sport causes.
A new study from the University of Minnesota suggests that wakesurfing boats need to stay farther from shore than traditional boats to reduce potential damage from their larger waves.
The study, released last week, has been highly anticipated by advocates of stronger regulations and should push lawmakers to address the issue this session.
For those who haven’t seen them, wakeboats have powerful engines and specially designed hulls that produce huge, curled wakes. People are pulled on wakesurf boards behind the boats, going back and forth over the wakes.
Researchers from the university analyzed and measured the size and power of waves created by wakesurfing boats compared to more traditional recreational boats. The also calculated the energy of the waves and how they changed as they moved toward shore.
The study found the waves are two to three times larger than those created by a non-wakesurf power boat.
While some legislation has previously been introduced requiring the boats to stay 200 feet from shore, the study found that waves from the boats need to travel more than 500 feet before they decrease to the same height and energy as waves from traditional boats.
The university next wants to study how the deep, powerful propellers affect lake bottoms and aquatic vegetation.
While bills have been proposed the past two sessions, they failed to pass. Some bills limited how close to shore the boats could operate while others would have banned them on small lakes. The new study should give lawmakers the information they need to approve legislation this year.
And the study should spur education campaigns for wakeboat operators and perhaps create a certification program that would give operators the knowledge they need to do less damage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.