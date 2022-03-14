Recent egregious and nasty behavior by the New Ulm boys basketball team and fans prompt calls for the school, the coach and the fans to be held accountable for unacceptable gay bashing of a St. Peter student athlete.
A report in the Star Tribune details the trials of Alex Bosacker, the senior center of the St. Peter basketball team, who was not only targeted in verbal assaults, but actually pinched by New Ulm players producing bruises on his body.
Verbal abuse from New Ulm fans started at a January game and the pinching and harassment from players started in a February game. The player who did the pinching was disciplined by New Ulm school officials, but the school didn’t provide details on the punishment. New Ulm coach Matt Dennis hung up on a Star Tribune reporter who inquired about the incident.
Bosacker, who will attend college on a track scholarship, came out as gay to his teammates earlier this year and all embraced his revelation. He also shared the information on social media. St. Peter fans attended the New Ulm-St. Peter game last week in rainbow-colored shirts to support Bosacker.
As the St. Peter bus headed home that night, it was stopped by a car turning in front of it and then shot with paintball-like water guns multiple times. Nicollet County sheriff officials later investigated the incident and charged four individuals with disorderly conduct.
Sheriffs and school officials say they have no evidence the two incidents were related, but Bosacker’s mother, Angela, said she believed it was related to the St. Peter student section wearing rainbow colors.
New Ulm Supt. Jeff Bertrang said the school will have discussions about the incidents with the student body when they return from Spring break. That’s not enough.
What is known about the verbal and physical harassment of a student athlete should not be taken lightly. It is the duty of school officials and coaches to make sure student athletes and fans are safe while attending events. The Minnesota State High School should also get involved and offer direction on punishment and education.
This ugly incident reflects poorly on New Ulm schools and the community itself. Both have a duty to speak loudly that these incidents will not be tolerated.
And the public must hold them accountable to make sure these kind of things don’t happen again and without much consequence.
