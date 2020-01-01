In the spirit or rejuvenation, re-evaluation and rebirth, we propose New Year’s resolutions for the community, state and nation.
For the Mankato community we suggest:
Resolve to work together and assess the need for the most appropriate way forward on developing another ice arena and/or recreational facility to meet the growing needs of healthy youth activities.
Resolve to continue to back the social support networks in the growing Mankato region, be those county human services or the myriad nonprofits that support young and old and the needy.
Resolve to look closely at local taxes and help citizens decide on the community priorities and the level of taxes given the context of the local economy.
Resolve to continue the robust pursuit of affordable housing and not give up at the hands of one or two defeats.
Resolve to work to reduce and eliminate homelessness that has been a growing problem.
For the state of Minnesota we suggest:
Resolve to put an end to political gridlock at the Legislature and resist the outside moneyed interests that have a stake in creating gridlock.
Resolve to re-energize efforts to clean up the environment with strong emphasis on water quality working together with business, government and agricultural interests.
Resolve to bring the Minnesota tax code largely into compliance with the federal tax code.
Resolve to make Minnesota law compliant with new federal Tobacco 21 law and raise the purchase age for tobacco statewide to 21.
Resolve to invest in education so Minnesota can truly become the brainpower state once again.
Resolve to invest in roads, bridges and small-town infrastructure to prevent much larger costs down the line due to inaction.
For the federal government we suggest:
Resolve to set the budget on time and in balance and make a plan to reduce the near $1 trillion deficit.
Resolve to develop a coherent foreign policy that puts national security first and respects and protects the role of soldiers in the field.
Resolve to redevelop relationships with our friends whose countries we saved in World War II and put at arms’ length relationships we have with countries who aim to destroy those countries we saved.
Promote those conservative notions of protecting the Constitution and the institutions critical to a representative democracy.
And finally, we suggest reducing the number of resolutions we make next year as we make progress on our resolutions of this year.
