Silly old bloody bear.
Those are words that Christopher Robin never said about his childhood friend Winnie-the-Pooh. And never should.
Yet with author A.A. Milne’s beloved bear character now in the public domain because the copyright expired, a filmmaker decided it was his creative right to make the R-rated slasher movie “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.”
And it absolutely is his right. But that doesn’t make it right.
Some literature should be respected with a degree of reverence. Turning Pooh into a monster may be funny, but it’s a cheap, disrespectful shot at one of the most treasured characters in children’s literature.
Pooh is known for his simple, kindhearted statements and philosophy. In fact, in the “Tao of Pooh,” author Benjamin Hoff uses Milne’s Pooh to explain the basics of the Taoism eastern belief system. Pooh is at harmony with himself and his environment.
So The Hundred Acre Wood will never be the same now that Pooh is on the rampage. At least his signature red shirt was off limits for use in the movie because the clothing was added in a later iteration of the character. So thankfully there is no tying its color to a bloodbath. The Disney version of Pooh is also not included in his recent entry into the public domain.
The entertainment world is all abuzz about the horror film, even though real Pooh fans know that he prefers the buzzing of bees that surround a honey pot.
Fans loyal to the book will not give three cheers for this version of Pooh, but of course, the momentum will glorify this gorified version of the bear. The film is getting so much attention it has already made at least $1 million in Mexico and is hitting 1,500 screens today in North America.
The bluster around the slasher film will eventually subside, especially as other characters enter the public domain in years to come. Until then, true Pooh fans will just have to wait out the storm.
Oh, bother.
