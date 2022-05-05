It’s a small thing, but it helps.
Mankato and North Mankato have joined the blooming “No Mow May” movement. The two cities will not enforce their lawn-length ordinances this month at registered properties.
The purpose of letting lawns go wild for the month is to give pollinators — bees in particular — a better opportunity to find the food they need in the early spring.
Hundreds of Mankato residents have signed up for the ordinance exemption since the City Council approved the enforcement moratorium late in April. North Mankato launched its program Tuesday morning, and almost three dozen signed up that first day.
Mankato has extended its sign-up period through this week; North Mankato will allow residents to sign up anytime during the month. In both cities, properties must be registered to avoid citation, and the exemption will end when June arrives.
Mowing is not exactly top-of-mind for local residents this chilly gray spring, but if and when the weather warms, things will start to pop in our yards. And while lawn grasses aren’t particularly useful for pollinators, many of the lawn weeds (such as dandelions) can help sustain the insects.
And pollinators are under stress. The Center for Biological Diversity reported in 2017 that most of North America’s 4,337 native bee species are in decline, with at least a quarter of them near extinction.
While much attention has been paid to hive deaths in commercial beekeeping (European honeybees) and the problems that poses for agriculture, the fact is that unprompted pollination is also critical for plants.
The fewer pollinators, the less pollination; the less pollination, the fewer plants.
There are many reasons for the decline in pollinators, and the loss of habitat and usable food is prominent. So is the use of pesticides. No Mow May participation doesn’t solve the pollinator crisis, but it certainly won’t hurt.
