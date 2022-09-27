Last weekend’s Homecoming football game, parade and other events at Minnesota State University highlight the good and strong relationship between the community and campus community.
Events featured plenty of interactions between students, staff and longtime residents of Mankato and North Mankato. Many alumni return to campus each year for Homecoming to reconnect with the university, often bringing their children along.
The relationship between local cities and MSU, as well as other area colleges, should be appreciated. It isn’t something that all college towns have achieved.
While there once was more separation between “town and gown” in Mankato, many people have worked hard over the years to increase the sense that the campus on the hill and the city are one community.
The city and local businesses did much to provide a vibrant downtown entertainment district that not only longtime residents and visitors enjoy but also is welcoming to students.
A key to a strong bar/restaurant scene is to ensure it is a place everyone feels safe. There were some problems years ago, mostly tied to large closing-time crowds and too much drinking by some.
The city responded by eliminating alcohol specials that encouraged overindulging, an increased police presence late at night and ordinances that required bars to be serious in carding patrons, not overserving and self-policing their establishments. The university was a close partner in those efforts and ensured it provided the education and assistance to students to ensure they could stay safe.
For its part, MSU and other area colleges are active in the local community and provide a host of enriching options to everyone, from plays and concerts to academic and scholarly events.
The campus community and community at large understand they depend on each other and benefit from one another.
That’s something to be proud of.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.