Thumbs up to the creation of a new online nonprofit directory by the Mankato Area Foundation.
The resource will be a reliable tool for anyone who is looking for information about nonprofits in Nicollet and Blue Earth counties. People wanting to find a good cause to contribute time or money as well as grant makers can find the organization’s name, contact information, website and a brief explanation of its mission.
The organizations are categorized by nearly a dozen focus areas to allow easier searching, such as food insecurity, veterans and animals.
Residents in the region are known for their generosity to organizations that help make south-central Minnesota a better place to live for everyone. This first-of-its-kind directory can help continue that tradition of helping by making information about nonprofits easy to find. It’s safe to say that anyone who explores the directory will come across organizations they didn’t even know existed in the area.
The directory can be accessed through the MAF website or at: https://mankato.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/list/directory.
Keep bird flu grounded
Thumbs down to the outbreak of avian influenza in poultry flocks in Minnesota and elsewhere.
The Minnesota Board of Animal Health says the illness has been found in commercial flocks in Meeker, Stearns, Kandiyohi and Lac Qui Parle counties and in a backyard producer in Mower County. The state has banned all poultry sales and exhibitions May 1 in an effort to contain the disease.
Bird flu is of low risk to the public, and there is no food safety concern for consumers. But the disease ravages commercial flocks.
In 2015, a bird flu outbreak in the United States led to more than 50 million chickens and turkeys being euthanized, mostly in Minnesota and Iowa.
Minnesota is the nation’s largest producer of turkeys, with more than 660 turkey farms that raise about 40 million birds and generate $774 million in cash receipts annually. So a threat to the poultry industry in Minnesota is significant — all the more so in a time of strained supply chains and shortages.
Poultry producers are well aware of contamination issues. They are doubtless being particularly vigilant these days.
Judge Clarence Thomas unethical
Thumbs down to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas for his ethical lapses by not recusing himself from votes on election challenges and on Jan. 6 issues despite his wife having direct communications with Trump loyalists trying to overthrow the government.
Virginia “Ginnie” Thomas sent incendiary text messages to former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows from November to January urging him to take action to challenge the presidential election won by Joe Biden.
One of her texts to Meadows urged him to “release the Kraken and save us from the left taking America down,” referring to the slogan describing conspiracy theories Trump supporters believe would overturn the election.
The texts were first revealed by The Washington Post and CBS News and secured as evidence by the Jan. 6 congressional committee.
The content of the 29 messages are evidence she was advising the White House on overturning the election.
In the same time frame, Justice Thomas was deliberating and participating in cases that directly challenged the outcome of the election in Pennsylvania and a later case over keeping secret the communications of the White House around the Jan. 6 insurrections. Not surprisingly, Thomas took the side of his wife in these cases.
He objected to the court’s agreement with a lower court’s throwing out a Republican challenge to mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania, and again to the court’s overwhelming majority to release White House records around the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Thomas failed to recuse himself in either case. That, many legal experts agree, were serious ethical lapses. But court rules don’t allow Chief Justice John Roberts to require a recusal.
Thomas was wrong to participate in cases his wife had a direct interest in. His actions feed the increasingly supported narrative that the Supreme Court is partisan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.