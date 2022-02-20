The city of North Mankato has a lot going for it as it grows slowly but surely and adds such amenities as a municipal pool, an expanded skating facility and an athletic field house, among other attractions.
With City Administrator John Harrenstein leaving for a job as manager for Altoona, Iowa, there’s a chance for more robust citizen involvement in selecting a new administrator and reshaping the culture of city government. Harrenstein can point to the growth of amenities and growing attractiveness of the city, but the way in which it was achieved left too many residents feeling left behind.
Every city has stakeholders and stockholders. The stockholders are those who have business and investments in the city. Stakeholders are a broader group who live in the city and are affected by its policies.
There is no shortage of active stakeholders in North Mankato who use various means to attempt to influence city government, whether it be through written or spoken communication to the council and the public at large. Citizen engagement should be encouraged not discouraged. Robust engagement is the sign of a healthy municipality.
Too often, it seems, the stakeholders were dismissed. Granted, some of them were persistent to a degree that became tiresome for some council members, but that is a responsibility that comes with public service.
There were conflicts over how or if residents could speak at council meetings. Stakeholders often were not satisfied with council actions on issues ranging from development subsidies to deer management. The management of North Mankato Fun Days being assumed by the city was one of the latest points of angst between stakeholders and the city.
So the leadership opening gives the council a chance to set a new tone on citizen involvement. It is an opportunity to select a new city administrator who will be more sensitive to citizen input and create processes for transparency and openness.
Yes, councils must make decisions that not everyone will like. The solution for aggrieved citizens is to use the ballot box and elect representatives more to their liking. And employees who don’t like working for an administrator are free to work elsewhere.
Still, a city should be run more like a cooperative than a corporation.
When stakeholders are happy, or at least feel fairly heard, then stockholders of a city are happy and can feel secure in a stable community. Uncertainty and municipal angst make stockholders cautious of new or existing investments.
A well-functioning city with a fair and open governing board benefits all who live there. That should be North Mankato’s goal as it hires a new administrator.
