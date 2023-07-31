Why it matters: Removing recycling bins from North Mankato parks does not serve visitors or the environment.
The city of North Mankato needs to rethink its decision to not put recycling containers in its parks.
In an Ask Us column published in The Free Press this summer, Duane Rader, the city’s parks and water superintendent, said too much non-recyclable garbage was thrown into the Spring Lake Park recycling bins, so they were removed.
Instead of removing containers, it seems more reasonable to provide better containers that make clear they are for recyclables only.
In Spring Lake Park the previous containers were in a row within a wooden structure. The recycling section was right next to the identical garbage section with the labels lower down on the front. A more universally recognized recycling container with a different-colored lid and a round bottle or can-size opening and clear labeling would help alleviate some of the problem of so much garbage being thrown in the bin. (Such bins are used at Mankato’s nearby Hiniker Pond Park.)
Of course, some people ignore labels or don’t care about recycling, so no doubt some recyclables still would be thrown in the trash and some trash still would be thrown in the recycling. The same situation likely arises with residential trash and recycling pickup, but that doesn’t mean the idea of recycling should be abandoned.
Parks as green spaces are supposed to be a salute to nature, as well as to sportsmanship with many of them including athletic fields, courts and playgrounds. Chucking recyclables into the garbage is neither an act of stewardship or team spirit.
A lot of people visit the North Mankato parks, no matter what the season. Keeping as much waste out of the landfill is important and should be a goal of the city.
During a time when environmental awareness should be growing, the city of North Mankato has chosen to take a step backward by not offering recycling at parks.
