When Mankato years ago approved a local half-percent food and beverage tax, some business owners fought it, saying it would put them at a competitive disadvantage, hurt business and drive customers elsewhere.
But more than a decade since approved, those fears proved untrue and Mankato is able to fund part of the operations of the civic center without putting the burden on property taxpayers.
Now North Mankato is hearing the same complaints against a proposed 0.5% food and beverage tax that would help fund part of the operational costs at Caswell Park.
Some restaurant/bar owners last week attacked the proposal at a public hearing before the North Mankato City Council. They argued the tax would force them to raise their prices and they would have less business.
Yes, the total bill would go up by a half-percent, but no establishment’s menu prices would go up. The businesses, as they do now, would simply be collecting applicable state and local sales taxes. People going to countless cities in the state to eat out, go to a bar, stay in a hotel or to shop understand there is not only a state sales tax but local sales taxes applied to their bills.
A half-percent tax used for local purposes will simply not drive business away. If it did, tens of thousands of Mankato residents and visitors would have been flooding North Mankato to eat and drink during the past decade. Matching Mankato’s half-percent food and beverage tax wouldn’t put North Mankato at any competitive disadvantage with their neighbor.
It makes sense for North Mankato to collect a local food and beverage tax from visitors to the city, including Mankato residents. Caswell Park is a regional facility used and visited by numerous people outside the city as it hosts more than 2,000 softball games each year.
The City Council, which will vote on the proposal Oct. 21, is divided on the sales tax.
Mayor Mark Dehen and Council member Diane Norland support the tax. Council members Billy Steiner and Jim Whitlock have been opposed to the tax in the past, but have since said they’re undecided on whether to pass it.
Council member Sandra Oachs opposes it. Oachs owns Spinners Bar & Grill in North Mankato. Oachs said she checked with the League of Minnesota Cities and doesn’t have a direct conflict of interest concerning the proposal, meaning she doesn’t need to recuse herself from the vote. All the same, we urge her and other council members to pass the proposal.
We understand all businesses face challenges and work to keep costs down while still being profitable. But collecting a small local sales tax to help fund a community asset is reasonable and a better alternative than turning to property taxpayers, many whom are on fixed incomes.
The council should approve the local food and beverage tax.
