Sometimes government must heed the will of its constituents and do things in its power and in accordance with its responsibility.
The North Mankato City Council should order the cleanup of boulders on the Judson Bottom Road and re-open access. The city closed the road in March due to large car-sized boulders that came down due to excessive rainfal.
About 20 people showed up at the North Mankato Council meeting Monday to urge the council to re-open the road. Some worried they would not be able to get to their elderly parents in an emergency. Others relied on it to get to the hospital in a timely manner when a relative has a medical emergency. And still others noted the excessive amount of traffic on the detour roads not designed for the heavy traffic.
Some say they are willing to drive it at their own risk.
The council was right to study the safety implications of the road with the hillside of eroding boulders. Engineers and consultants have studied the eroding bluffs and the potential for more rock slides, and they have offered solutions.
But so far, only Councilmember Billy Steiner has committed to doing something to get the road open again. Others say they have heard from residents who want it opened. The council is scheduled to take up the issue again at its Aug. 19 meeting.
There will always be some risk in driving near cliffs where there are rockslides. But the road has been closed too long and it’s starting to impact people who live along it.
We urge the council to open the road as soon as possible after implementing a plan to stabilize the rocks.
