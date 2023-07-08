Thumbs up to the School Sisters of Notre Dame and their involvement in dementia and Alzheimer’s research.
During a recent gathering on Good Counsel Hill, the former longtime home of the Mankato sisters, the study’s director noted that the sisters’ participation contributed a “paradigm shift” in the research. Prior to the study, most Alzheimer’s and dementia research focused on advanced illnesses rather than early indicators of them.
The “nun study,” as it became known, started as a pilot in Mankato in the late 1980s under the direction of Dr. David Snowdon. And the participation in the seven SSND provinces was enthusiastic, to say the least: Of the 678 participants, they had a 98% brain donation rate.
The sisters’ agreement to participate in the decades-long study is remarkable, but not really a surprise. The sisters have always elevated education as a core value and their participation in the study took that to the next level.
They are role models of how to stand behind your beliefs and benefit humanity.
Space accord
Thumbs up to NASA and other space agencies for joining together to lay out rules and principles in space exploration.
The Artemis Accords were first introduced by NASA in 2020 as it began its program to return humans to the moon in 2025.
It is a non-binding agreement setting best practices and guidelines for the safe exploration to the moon and eventually Mars. Most importantly it defines space resources and how they are to be extracted and used.
The Accords reinforce long standing agreements that ban the use of nuclear weapons in space and it expands other past agreements as the race to explore outer space continues. The agreement requires nations to provide emergency assistance to any country’s astronauts who are in distress, pushes nations to register any space objects they launch and requires countries to share scientific discoveries from space.
As more nations explore space and seek to use space resources, the Accords are needed.
Honor the 1st Minnesota
Thumbs up to the memory of the 1st Minnesota Volunteers, the Civil War unit that, at great cost, saved the Union lines at the pivotal Battle of Gettysburg.
The 160th anniversary of the three-day battle passed this week, an apt time to refresh our history lessons — Gen. Daniel Sickles misplacing his forces, creating a gap the Confederates attempted to penetrate; Gen. Winfield Hancock ordering the Minnesota regiment on essentially a suicide mission to buy time for reinforcements to arrive; the 262 Minnesotans charging the oncoming graycoats and sustaining 215 casualties.
A handful of the members of that distinguished unit, as detailed in a Free Press story published last Sunday, haled from Blue Earth and Nicollet counties. Some died on that battlefield; others perished in other battles; still others survived and are today buried in Minnesota.
Their sacrifice to save the Union certainly contrasts sharply with pickup trucks carrying Confederate battle flags. Honor the northern heroes, not the secessionist traitors.
Removing mental health stigma
Thumbs up to Twins’ relief pitcher Jorge Lopez for his courageous efforts to get help for his mental health.
Lopez was struggling with his emotions in connection with his pitching performance and put himself on the 15-day injured reserve list to get mental health counseling. He said he was unable to control his negative emotions and frustrations from a bad outing.
The veteran reliever and former All-Star is the fourth major leaguer to seek mental health help this year.
It’s not easy to take these steps in the high profile position of a major leaguer, but Lopez is also helping reduce the stigma seeking help for mental health.
