Disney announced a couple weeks ago that its new streaming service would include disclaimers on certain classic animated movies — such as “Dumbo” and “Peter Pan” — warning of “outdated cultural depictions.”
The announcement was both praised and panned by minority activists, who lauded Disney for its willingness to note the problematic content but think more movies, some of more recent vintage, should receive the disclaimer. (At least one troublesome film, “Song of the South,” remains shelved; it won an Academy Award, but its themes are so heavily racist that Disney doesn’t want to deal with the blowback.)
It also raises the question of how to handle works of art that can offend modern sensibilities, particularly — as in the case of the animated Disney classics — they have a particular appeal to young viewers and readers.
There is, for example, the chronic debate over how and at what age to teach “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” and “To Kill a Mockingbird,” two works of fiction with a strong anti-racism message and copious use of the n-word.
Take the word out, and neither book works so well; leave it in, and youngsters are exposed to language few of us want them to use.
Such editorial dilemmas are not limited to racial issues. There is a scene in “The Red Badge of Courage” in which a soldier, tying to buck up his colleagues after they have been put to flight in their first taste of combat, recites a proverb praising the beating of women and dogs. Necessary, or gratuitous?
These are serious books frequently taught in schools. On a less serious level are such works as “The Marvelous Exploits of Paul Bunyan,” which is not likely to be in any English class but may well be found by inquisitive minds in libraries — and thus read without the guidance of an adult instructor. Some of the tall tales include gratuitous details that were acceptable when the lumber-camp stories were assembled but less so today. The image of a griddle so large that it has to be greased by skating on it with hams is amusing enough without dragging “colored boys” into it.
Disney has opted to maintain the movies as they were made decades ago. This preserves the integrity of the work but leaves it to parents to decide what is acceptable to show their children and what guidance the youngsters need in absorbing it. That is where the responsibility belongs.
