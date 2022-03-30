A plan to study a major redesign of Riverfront Drive in Mankato has significant implications for Old Town and the thousands of motorists who use the main crosstown route. A successful redevelopment will require a difficult balancing act between the interests of motorists, pedestrians and businesses.
The city of Mankato will be conducting a demonstration project and testing a narrowing of the throughway by half, reducing four lanes to two, with the addition of a middle left turn lane. The barriers to divert traffic will be up June 3 and continue through the winter.
The aim is to determine if changes should be made permanent when the road is reconstructed in 2024.
The project should consider significant investments property owners made in Old Town over the last few years. There’s a new apartment complex, numerous new retail stores and eating and drinking establishments.
And the presence of the increasingly busy Riverfront Park and the Vetter Stone Amphitheater create even more traffic through Old Town.
As vehicles continue to play a significant role in Mankato transportation, slowing traffic in Old Town will likely face opposition by harried motorists trying to get from major residential areas of Mankato and North Mankato to the hilltop shopping areas.
Project leaders say their redesign will be successful if they can slow traffic by 3 mph through Old Town but maintain it overall at about 30 mph. A successful project will extend a trip through Old Town by no more than 30 seconds. The project will be considered a success if they also increase the number of times motorists yield to pedestrians.
The big test will come in measuring how much rush hour traffic will be diverted to Second Street, a street with many homes, a church and a school. A successful project would keep that increase to under 30%.
The travel time and speed reductions seem like a high bars and somewhat unrealistic. On the other hand, Second Street residents are not likely to feel the project was a success if traffic increases only 30%.
Ultimately, the changes to Riverfront Drive in Old Town can be driven by public comment and public engagement.
A balanced redevelopment of traffic flow in Old Town will go a long way to enhancing investments already made, creating a comfortable feel for pedestrians while minimizing traffic disruption.
