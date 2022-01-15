Thumbs up to three people with connections to Mankato for being part of the 2022 Olympics in the sport of hockey.
Minnesota State University player Nathan Smith was named to the team last week. Smith, a Florida native, is in his third year with the Mavericks.
He will join his coach Mike Hastings, who will be one of the assistant coaches for the U.S. men’s Olympic hockey team. Hastings has coached on the national level in past getting the silver medal in the U.S. National Junior Championships in 2019.
And finally, Mankato West grad and longtime area hockey referee Andrew Bruggeman will be the only American referee to work the Olympic hockey games. He had also been chosen to work the world championships in 2020 and 2021.
It’s remarkable that Mankato can be represented by not one or two, but three high class individuals in the Olympic games. It’s another plaudit that puts Mankato on the map for top notch hockey.
Cracking glass ceiling
Thumbs up to the freshest crack in the glass ceiling in professional sports. This week the New York Yankees named Rachel Balkovec manager of the Tampa Tarpons, one of their minor league affiliates. She will be the first woman to manage a team in the affiliated minors.
The Low-A Tarpons are a long way from Yankee Stadium, and minor league managerial jobs are not the potential stepping stones to the big leagues that they once were. Still, it’s a start.
Balkovec, 34, played softball in college, has two graduate degrees, speaks Spanish as well as English and has been a coach in various minor league systems for a decade, including the Yankees since 2019.
There is no shortage of troglodytes grumbling about her selection. But her resume and background certainly qualifies her for the opportunity. She isn’t male, and so what? Good on the Yankees, and on Balkovec, for breaking ground.
Bellecourt’s legacy
Thumbs up to the rich legacy of American Indian leader Clyde Bellecourt, who died this week at age 85.
In recent years he traveled the country on a successful mission to help push the Washington Redskins football team to change its name, but his activism stretched over a lifetime.
Since the Minnesotan’s death, people have shared stories about his determination, courage and relentless fight for Native Americans’ civil rights.
Bellecourt helped found AIM in 1968, building it into a national force of activism. He led efforts to combat police brutality against Native Americans and staged a 71-day occupation of Wounded Knee, S.D., to bring attention to corruption and injustice.
While numerous obstacles remain, Bellecourt’s tenacious work improved things for Native Americans.
Ultimate Samaritan
Thumbs up to the example that Minnesotan Richard Mann set for us.
Mann, of St. Paul, died this month at age 107. And if that isn’t noteworthy enough, he’s the senior citizen who turned into a viral sensation for doing something that many of us could do: shovel our neighbor’s snow.
The thing is that he was caught doing that act of kindness on a Facebook video at age 101. The video of him clearing a sidewalk, steps and walkway has been viewed more than 2 million times.
As we dig out of this January snowstorm, it would be helpful if all of us practice Mann’s sense of duty to one another. He saw that something needed to be done, so he just took care of it.
Getting around after a snowstorm is necessary for people coming and going as well as for those who find it rejuvenating to be outdoors to get exercise and clear their heads, especially these days.
At the very least we should make sure our own sidewalks are cleared in a timely manner.
But we could all get a clue from Mann and make daily lives easier for one another by pitching in to help each other out.
