The Omicron variant is starting to eat into Delta’s dominance in the United States and is expected to be the dominant variant in Europe by mid-January.
Omicron’s highly contagious nature is already well documented, but there are hopeful signs it may be less dangerous.
Still the arrival of another variant and an ongoing surge in COVID cases and fears about the upcoming holiday season should bring renewed focus on control.
Fortunately, top U.S. health officials say there doesn’t appear to be a need for a new vaccine to combat Omicron. And there is good protection for those who have been vaccinated and who get their booster shot.
But the arrival of a more contagious variant spells heartache and economic trouble across the globe as more cities and states in the U.S. return to mask mandates and other countries begin aggressive steps to slow COVID.
The global disparity in vaccine access and the ability to administer them remains the biggest obstacle to putting an end to the pandemic. While more than half of the world’s population is vaccinated, only 6% of poor countries have been vaccinated.
Wealthy countries need to ramp up vaccine deliveries to countries that need them, but they also need to provide support for distributing and giving the vaccines to countries that lack resources to do it.
Allowing more production of vaccines and drugs is also needed.
There is a campaign involving more than 100 countries, with backing from the World Health Organization, to temporarily waive intellectual-property rights to Covid-19 vaccines and drugs. If successful, the move would kick-start vaccine manufacturing around the world.
There is also a necessary effort underway that won’t provide relief for the current crisis, but will help the world address future pandemics.
Countries, including the U.S. and China, are drafting a new international accord, or possibly a legally binding treaty, that would create rules for cooperation among different nations during a pandemic. That would help manage the next crisis and not leave any country behind when it comes to diagnosing and preventing illness.
The United States and the world is weary of the pandemic. But COVID isn’t loosening its grip and we cannot slow our approaches to combat it, now and in future pandemics.
