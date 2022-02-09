We applaud the Minnesota court system’s efforts to make court documents more accessible to the public via an online option, but a proposed fee for such documents far in excess of costs or previous fees should be rejected.
Fortunately, there appears to be bipartisan support at the Legislature for doing just that. But good bipartisan ideas have been lost in the shuffle before, for example, in larger bills that contain lots of other provisions. So there should be a purposeful push to change the proposed policy and create stand-alone legislation if necessary.
Current law apparently requires an $8 per document fee even for court records obtained online, the same fee as one would pay getting copies at a courthouse. Republicans in the Legislature have taken the lead on the issue.
Rep. Kristin Robbins, R-Maple Grove, has proposed a bill (HF 3041) that would eliminate the fees for online documents. She told the House committee on civil law and judicial finance she understood the in-person fee where costs are involved, but the online access should be free. Republican gubernatorial candidate Sen. Michelle Benson affirmed Robbins’ idea in a tweet, saying charging fees for online was “bad policy,” according to a report in the Minnesota Reformer.
“This is a barrier that further restricts the public’s access to information,” Benson wrote. “This isn’t transparency in government.”
The Minnesota courts established the online system in March 2021 and the public and interested parties have downloaded 3 million documents, in what can only be called a solid success of the system.
But independent journalists, news organizations and the public would be unduly burdened with the $8 fee. One volunteer crime watch group in Minneapolis said the new fee would have cost them $152 in a recent week when it downloaded 19 court documents.
DFL House committee chair Jamie Becker-Finn is planning a bill that would eliminate online fees, and possibly adjust the $8 fee for in person documents downward, saying it seems too high. Other DFLers support eliminating online fees.
The public should not be charged for access to public documents when there are little or no costs involved. Minnesota should value transparency above efficiency or cost recovery. Government works for the people. They should not be charged for access to government activity as important as the courts.
