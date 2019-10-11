The planning behind this year’s Indigenous People’s Day shows how serious Mankato is about observing the newly established holiday, and that’s a good thing for the community.
Last year not much time existed between the Mankato City Council’s approval of the observance for the second Monday of October and the arrival of the day. This year is different. More activities have been planned by a dedicated committee of community members who are determined to give the public plenty of chances to mark the holiday that recognizes Native peoples.
Film screenings during the weekend and a panel discussion Monday are among the offerings for this year’s observance. (An outdoor band performance scheduled for today has been canceled because of weather.) See the Indigenous People’s Day Mankato Committee’s Facebook page for more information.
Although other cities as well as universities and states have substituted observing Indigenous People’s Day instead of Columbus Day, the significance of Mankato designating the holiday carries much weight for this area.
Home of the largest mass execution in U.S. history when 38 Dakota were hanged in 1862 following the U.S.-Dakota War, the Mankato community has taken multiple steps to recognize what happened here and provide necessary context. Observing Monday as Indigenous People’s Day is another step in that reconciliation process.
Proudly Minnesota State University already has been observing the day since 2014 following a vote by the Minnesota State Student Association. MSU is continuing its active role in supporting the day by helping plan and host this year’s Indigenous People’s Day activities. It’s important that an institution of higher learning be a leader in recognizing history and the necessity of inclusion today.
The planning committee is encouraging businesses to display signs declaring “We honor Indigenous People’s Day.” Mankato residents are lucky to have fellow community members who took the task of establishing the designation seriously and urged council members to support it.
Now it is up to the community as a whole to take part in the observance in a meaningful way.
