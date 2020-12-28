The framers of the Constitution saw Donald Trump coming. They thought they had constructed a system capable of constraining his abuses. They were wrong.
That the president has the authority to pardon crimes against the United States — federal offenses — is undeniable. Having the authority does not mean it is correct to exercise it indiscriminately. President Trump’s pre-Christmas, post-election pardoning spree is hardly without precedent with regard to timing, but it is in its wanton abuse of power.
Among the almost four dozen men and women to whom Trump last week granted absolution are numerous individuals whose crimes were committed to aid Trump’s rise to power — men whose crimes, in the phrase of George Mason in a 1788 debate over the pardon power, “were advised by himself.”
James Madison countered Mason’s objection by asserting that impeachment was a sufficient check by the legislative branch on the executive, just as the pardon power was an executive check on the judiciary. Madison’s position won the day.
But Madison did not expect the tribal partisanship of the 21st century, did not expect the craven submission of Senate Republicans to Trump’s cult of personality. The impeachment of Donald Trump resulted in his Senate acquittal, with one Senate Republican saying she thought Trump had learned his lesson.
The lesson Trump learned is that the Republican Party will stand for any abuse of power he cares to conduct. And thus Roger Stone, Paul Manafort, George Papadopoulos and Charles Kushner (the latter the father of Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner) have been absolved of their criminal records. So have a pair of corrupt congressmen who were early Trump supporters, Duncan Hunter and Chris Collins.
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., called last week’s pardon spree “rotten to the core.” Sasse is correct. But he, and his GOP colleagues, helped make that spree possible by shirking their own constitutional responsibilities. Because they failed, we should expect more abuses, and more damage to the republic, from this president as his days in office dwindle.
