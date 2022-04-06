While downtown Mankato has a solid record of “build it and they will come,” it now appears to face a “build it or they will stop coming” dilemma with regard to its parking ramps.
A recent in-depth report in The Free Press showed the city’s parking $60 million infrastructure is crumbling at a rate where it won’t be easy to replace without significant investment. It comes as new developments, like the Eide Bailly tower and the Tailwind project, bring more people to work downtown, increasing the need for parking space.
Plans for hundreds of units of new apartments downtown and to turn the old Post Office building into an event center could crowd things even further.
The Mankato City Council has taken a good first step by asking staff to conduct an inventory of all downtown parking ramps, their relative condition and estimated costs to fix or maintain. The city has plans to demolish one ramp — the Broad Street ramp — and replace it with surface parking, but that strategy will not work with other ramps without losing as many as 800 parking spots.
Even the newer ramps face upgrades in automatic parking gates. Equipping new ramps with new gates could nearly wipe out an $800,000 contingency fund.
So the city will likely need to boost its contingency and maintenance fund by millions of dollars to pay for repairs and upgrades, including a $500,000 upgrade to the Civic Center Ramp and a $600,000 upgrade to the Mankato Place Ramp.
All told, the fund to pay for these projects brings in about $600,000 a year for maintenance and cleanup from property owners downtown and about $200,000 from the local sales tax collections.
Options for financing in the future include upping the business share, or taking more from the sales tax fund or selling bonds to be paid for with sales tax funds.
Once the parking ramp inventory is done, the council will need to take a balanced approach to who pays for the upgrades. It’s always good to make paying for a benefit approximately equivalent to the fee on those who benefit. That needs to be a mix of business owners and general taxpayers.
The council should also consider creating a mix of travel to downtown, including late night transit with a broad map of routes throughout the city. Already, some events are served by shuttles from nearby parking lots. But there are many school and other lots that are mostly empty in the summer.
Reducing single vehicle traffic also has the benefit of reducing carbon dioxide emissions that add to global warming. Changes in parking volume and capacity downtown should consider the impact on climate change.
In the end, the city should give people a good idea of how to get downtown safely and conveniently, one way or another, and enjoy the growing list of amenities downtown Mankato has to offer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.