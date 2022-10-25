Whatever happens in the upcoming elections, Congress needs to ensure that the law is clear on peacefully certifying an election to prevent another attempt to overthrow the will of voters.
The U.S. Constitution is clear enough, saying whoever has the most electoral votes is the president. That system worked fine until ex-President Donald Trump tried to undermine the outcome of the 2020 election while a mob of his supporters violently stormed the Capitol.
Trump attempted to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to throw out electoral votes for Biden and change electors to allow Trump to stay in power despite having lost the election. While the vice president’s role in certifying elections is purely ceremonial, the actions of Trump and his supporters to undermine the process requires Congress to establish clear rules.
Both the House and the Senate have already introduced bipartisan legislation to make clear the vice president has no authority to alter electoral votes. The bills also prevent a single lawmaker or small group of lawmakers from challenging electoral votes from certain states when there is no evidence of widespread election problems.
That would prevent the kind of appalling conduct from lawmakers like Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who contested the results of the Arizona election, without evidence of widespread election misconduct.
The Electoral Count Reform and Presidential Transition Improvement Act clarifies the meaning of the Electoral Count Act of 1887 to prevent a constitutional crisis like the one that almost occurred Jan. 6.
For more than 130 years, clarification of the 1887 law hasn’t been needed. That was because there was never a candidate like Trump, who refused to accept reality and was willing to send the country into constitutional chaos because he cared about nothing but hanging onto power by any means.
But the law, as we have seen, is now sorely in need of strengthening, and Congress should pass it without exception.
