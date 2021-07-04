As the pandemic wanes and political fires die down, on this Independence Day it’s worth reflecting on the founding principles and events that have held us together as Americans for nearly 250 years.
The events of the past year — the pandemic, a divisive and contested election and racial strife not seen in decades — put us to the test. The fallout and collateral damage was not pretty. Cities burned, violence flared and anger raged.
These were symptoms of larger problems of American democracy that were boiling under the surface of what looked like a civil society.
The good news is we’ve come to an awakening on the scope of these problems, and good-hearted and civically engaged citizens are working to solve them. They might be pushing for a change in policing laws, supporting financial aid for suffering businesses and workers, or reaching out to help a neighbor or stranger.
That’s the American way — has been since 1776.
The things that would keep us from freedoms of “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” today are different than in 1776. American revolutionaries wanted freedom from taxation without representation and a government that operated with the consent of the governed.
Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness look different today. Racial discrimination, economic inequality and the lack of access to opportunity remain stubborn cancers of our civic life.
And there are evil forces today, just as there were in 1776, that would rather see us divided than united. We must recognize and fight against those forces who have ways of making us believe we have more differences than similarities, more disagreement than agreement and more anger than contentment.
As social media makes it more difficult for all Americans to discern the truth or discover friend or foe, the task of saving the union is daunting. We must find agreement in a disagreeable world.
So let’s go back to the principle on which our republic was founded and start with a truth we can all find to be self-evident: “That all men are created equal and endowed by their creator with certain inalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
We can all unite around that.
