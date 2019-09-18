For months, Congress has sought to pull President Trump out of the embrace of Saudi Arabia. For months, America's fellow signatories to the nuclear agreement with Iran have sought to keep the pact alive.
Neither attempt has been successful. Today the Persian Gulf region, never fully at ease, stands at the precipice of all-out war — assuming that the weekend drone attack on crucial Saudi oil production facilities wasn't the actual first salvo.
Saturday's assault on the Abqaiq plant and the Khurais oil field knocked out an estimated 5% of the world's daily petroleum production. It also undermined one of the staple assumptions of the Middle East — that the United States' security umbrella protects the Saudi oil industry.
Iran denies it carried out the attack, and the Houthi rebels in neighboring Yemen claim the responsibility. The difference is, in a sense, meaningless; the Houthis are sponsored by Tehran. If they operated the attack, it was at the behest of Iran. And certainly the Houthis are at war with Saudi Arabia, whose murderous bombing campaign in Yemen has killed thousands.
Trump's continuous bluster, chronic untruthfulness and inability to attract and retain wise advisors, combined with his administration's relentless hollowing out of its diplomatic corps, puts him in a poor position to cope with the crisis. Even if Iran itself carried out the weekend attack, Trump is uniquely ill-suited to make that case. The well has been poisoned; his fellow world leaders know not to believe anything he says.
The administration's "maximum pressure" approach to Iran underlies this crisis. Trump has attempted to crush Iran's economy and force its oil exports to zero. Saturday's attack on Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure demonstrates that this can run the other way, too; Iran is too large, and too powerful, to be marginalized.
This much is certain: The United States should launch no retaliatory strikes of its own against Iran, certainly not without congressional approval — which is unlikely. Congress has twice passed resolutions calling for an end to U.S. support for the Saudi war in Yemen, and twice Trump has vetoed those resolutions. The American public is in no mood for yet another Persian Gulf war.
Trump's approach to Iran has backfired. It's uncertain that he realizes how precarious his position is. It's even less likely that he has an escape plan.
