Instead of blustery arguing about a wind farm plan that led to nowhere, collaboration among an energy company, the state historical society and two Dakota bands has led to a compromise that all parties agree to.
At issue for the Dakota and state historians was Apex Clean Energy’s proposal to build wind turbines near the ancient Jeffers Petroglyphs site.
The place is both a significant historical attraction featuring more than 5,000 ancient rock carvings in western Brown County and a sacred place for the Dakota. The state historical society owns the site but gives Indigenous people access to it at all times so as not to impede when they hold their ceremonies. Both the Upper and Lower Sioux Indian communities are nearby.
Tall turbines close to the site would have produced a different impediment to Native Americans trying to conduct their rituals in solitude. Protecting the integrity of the site means measures were necessary to protect not only the rocks with the ancient carvings but the entire sense of place and space.
Apex’s original plans for the Big Bend wind farm called for some turbines to be just 2 miles from the petroglyphs, the Star Tribune reported. That plan was rejected outright by the state historical society and the Dakota; they wanted at least an 8-mile buffer. Then Apex proposed to install turbines a minimum of 5.2 miles away and to reduce the number from 64 to 56 but swapping in taller turbines.
Under the settlement signed in September, the project has been revised so that all but two of the 50-plus turbines would be at least 7 miles from the petroglyphs, according to the Star Tribune. The remaining two would be 6.5 to 7 miles away. The turbines’ height would remain taller, though the number would be reduced to 52.
The respect for the Dakota people and their ties to the site are relevant and, fortunately, being recognized by the power company and the members of the Minnesota Public Utility Commission who visited the petroglyphs to see the situation for themselves. The commission will ultimately be the body that approves the agreement.
The Big Bend project, which also includes a large solar array, will be, if approved, one of the state’s largest wind farms with some of the tallest turbines. Using the natural resources of that wide-open prairie makes sense and Minnesota’s direction in developing alternative energy is an important trend that deserves support.
It also is important that a primary historical and sacred site not be negatively affected by the project. The agreement reached among the parties deserves praise and approval.
