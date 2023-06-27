Why it matters: Riverfront Park and its amphitheater have been a valuable summer venue and proposed upgrades will improve them.
For 13 years, Riverfront Park has been the focal point for summertime entertainment and community events in Mankato.
A proposed $3.6 million upgrade to the park will make it an even better venue for many years to come.
The city plans to seek $1.8 million in state financing in next year’s legislative session to be matched with $1.8 million in local funding.
The project would focus on improving the Vetter Stone Amphitheater — a popular spot for large concerts in the warmer-weather months. The stage would get a roof and some permanent seating, among other upgrades.
The cost would be a bit more than it cost to construct the park in 2009. That project turned an unnoticed industrial area along the Minnesota River into the beautiful park people have enjoyed ever since.
As with most any public project, there were naysayers when the park was originally proposed. But any criticisms disappeared when people came to the new park, particularly for one of its first big events — Ribfest.
And people quickly realized the park gave them a great view up and down the Minnesota River. Much of the river is hidden from view in both Mankato and North Mankato, but the higher bank elevation at Riverfront means there are no concrete walls running along it.
Ribfest and other community events, as well as a long list of concerts from national acts have been enjoyed since it was built.
While the amphitheater often attracts acts and events that draw 2,000 to 3,500 visitors, some of the proposed upgrades are aimed at making it easier for smaller acts to perform. As it stands now, the city must bring in and set up, then take down chairs and other things for concerts, something that is relatively costly to do.
The plan is to add 700 permanent seats, as well as the roof, which will make it more affordable for smaller acts to come in and use the amphitheater.
Making the amphitheater easier for smaller acts to use is a good move. It will allow more local and area groups to perform to smaller audiences.
Riverfront Park was a great idea when it was built. Continuing to maintain and upgrade it ensures it will continue to shine into the future.
