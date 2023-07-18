As Mankato continues to expand, the need for green sanctuaries is increasingly important.
The city already does well by requiring smaller neighborhood parks as formerly undeveloped land is converted to residential housing.
Now the city is turning its attention to creating a large natural park that would also benefit water quality.
Mankato is looking at buying a large tract of land on the southeast edge of the city for a natural area that would have paths winding through restored prairie and along a long marsh. The location makes sense. Mankato’s future development continues to be focused on the southern edge and to the east, toward Eagle Lake.
The City Council authorized the city manager to negotiate for a 100-acre parcel stretching from Monks Avenue to Pohl Road just outside city limits. The hope is another 50 acres of adjacent land can be added for the natural area.
The concept would be similar to Indian Lake Conservation Area, which was restored as a wetland and grass area by Blue Earth County.
The most obvious benefit would be creating a large, quiet natural area for residents and visitors to enjoy. But the marsh and grassland would also benefit water quality by controlling the flow of water from Mankato and from farm fields in the area.
Holding more water on the landscape and slowly releasing it to farm drainage ditches, creeks and rivers has been a growing focus in recent years as more precipitation and more efficient farm drainage is sending too much water too quickly to rivers where the rushing water causes erosion and eats away at river banks.
The new natural area and wetland would add to quality of life and help both the Blue Earth and Minnesota rivers. It’s the kind of project we need more of across the landscape and the city should be congratulated for pursuing it.
Why it matters: The city of Mankato’s plan to purchase a large tract on the edge of the city for a natural area and wetland should be cheered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.