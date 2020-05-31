Justice finally made an appearance Friday four days after Minnesota civil society had been torn apart from neighborhood to neighborhood while violence, rage and distrust shown bright in the fire of burning storefronts.
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman filed charges against Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, who was caught on video Monday holding his knee down on a subdued and handcuffed African American by the name of George Floyd until Floyd passed out and shortly thereafter died.
Three days of looting, burning and protest took more than 100 buildings in St. Paul and Minneapolis, including the Third Precinct building in Minneapolis.
Chauvin and three other officers who stood by and watched Floyd die were fired immediately from the Minneapolis Police force. Freeman charged Chauvin Friday with third degree murder and manslaughter. He said the investigation was continuing and expected more charges to be brought against the other officers.
Anyone who watched the video, as many did around the world, would come down strongly on the side of “probable cause” for a crime with very little “reasonable doubt.” Freeman finally agreed there was enough evidence, including some that just arrived Thursday, for charges.
Anyone who watched the video saw much more than a crime being committed. They saw the brutality of white law on a black citizen that happens all too often, but now seems to require a graphic depiction to get us to pay attention.
People are paying attention now.
One can be critical of the response from Minneapolis police and Mayor Jacob Frey to the rioting, which clearly got out of hand on Thursday and Friday. Gov. Tim Walz was willing to accept criticism at a press conference Friday, but correctly noted the cities have to take the lead in telling the state they need law enforcement help.
Friday night’s violence was, according to state and local officials, dominated by organized forces from outside Minnesota — anarchists and white supremacists who see an opportunity to forment chaos. And state officials warned Minneapolis on Saturday that the violence is likely to persist beyond Saturday night. Walz on Saturday fully mobilized the state National Guard.
State troopers erred badly Thursday by arresting a CNN news crew that was cooperating with authorities and Walz later apologized.
Floyd’s family and other leaders in the African American community called for an end to the violence and destruction. Floyd, a longtime bouncer at a restaurant, would have wanted people protected, they said.
The shattered glass from hundreds of storefronts in Minneapolis and St. Paul stand as a sign of a much deeper trouble in our society than the threat of looting, violence and rioting that resulted from the killing of George Floyd.
There is a lack confidence in law enforcement, the legal process and the law itself for people of color. They deserve answers to an unjust system that stubbornly persists with racist methods but continues to be accepted by the rest of us.
Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison implored Minnesotans and the Legislature to make changes so, as Walz said, “this never happens again.” That’s a high hope, but one we should be relentless in pursuing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.