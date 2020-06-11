Rhetoric matters; words have meaning. The language employed by the Minneapolis City Council as it seeks its way forward two weeks after the unnecessary death of George Floyd at the knee of city police — talk of “abolishing” and “defunding” the police department — seems as divisive as it is emphatic.
In truth, the nine council members who made that public pledge Sunday in Powderhorn Park know the city needs law enforcement. And the three who didn’t take that pledge, plus Mayor Jacob Frey, know the city does not need, and cannot afford, the violent confrontation it too often gets from its officers.
The city’s elected leaders, and presumably the voters who installed them, are in agreement on this: Incremental reform of the Minneapolis Police Department has failed. The city has paid out millions of dollars over the past decade to settle complaints against the MPD, $20 million in the 2017 shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk alone. And the ruins of Lake Street offer mute testimony to the community’s wrath over the MPD’s wanton abuse of its authority.
There is no easy sound bite to describe the deep and complicated reform needed in law enforcement, particularly in the nation’s metropolises. We ask police to do too much, and one of the biggest asks is to be the front line in dealing with mental health crises. One of the goals of “defund the police” advocates is to redirect those resources to people better trained to handle such issues.
Last week a group of legislators put forth a set of proposals for police reform, and called for the Legislature to act on them in the upcoming special session. Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka intends to stall, and his Republican party apparently views police reform as a wedge issue in the coming election. Again, the language of “abolition” gets in the way of what should be an obvious consensus.
Minneapolis does not know what its reimagined approach to public safety will look like. It knows it can’t go on with the status quo. Gov. Tim Walz and the city see this as a matter of urgency, and we agree.
Gazelka and other legislators who don’t see the urgency and don’t care to engage on the issue should at least get out of the way. If legislative inaction blocks the city’s efforts, the next blowup — and there will assuredly be one — will be on them.
