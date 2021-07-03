Thumbs up to the city of Mankato and its public safety department for a new online dashboard providing information on crime and public safety operations as well information on department policies and accountability.
The new site not only provides a wealth of information about public safety in Mankato but serves as a goodwill gesture to being more transparent.
The site has detailed monthly crime statistics for Mankato and publishes the daily incident report logs that give time and place and brief description of police calls.
The department also has information on how many Black and minority police officers it has on its force and how that compares to Mankato’s overall population. There are two Black officers and three Hispanic officers. The Black officers make up 3.7 percent of all officers while the city has a Black population of about 6 percent. Hispanic officers make up 6 percent of the police force while the Hispanic population is about 4 percent.
The new website also allows citizens to file a complaint online against officers. The site will eventually post information on use-of-force incidents and race of arrestees.
All in all, the new dashboard should build confidence in the local police force and give citizens a stake in public safety.
Cause for celebration
Thumbs up to the return of Fourth of July celebrations and all the community camaraderie that comes with them.
The COVID-19 pandemic was behind the cancellation of most Fourth of July gatherings last year, so this summer with the state reaching a 70 percent vaccination rate for residents 18 and older, it’s a joy to know that getting together is safer for many people.
From St. Peter’s popular two-hour parade and other small city celebrations to Mankato’s fireworks display over the river with the Veterans Memorial Bridge closed for spectators, there are many events to anticipate this holiday weekend.
Celebrating our nation’s Independence Day has special significance in 2021 as we take stock of the last year and all we’ve gone through as a country. Enjoy and be safe.
Medical marijuana
Thumbs up to the news Mankato may be getting a medical marijuana dispensary.
According to the Minnesota Department of Health, nearly 36,000 Minnesotans are actively enrolled in the state’s medical marijuana registry.
Currently, patients from southern Minnesota have to travel to either Rochester or the Twin Cities, or even the smaller city of Willmar, to find a dispensary.
Details on what company is planning to open the shop or exactly where it will be located in Mankato haven’t yet been released, but the City Council is expected to learn more at its July 12 meeting. Even though medical marijuana is legal in Minnesota, Mankato will need to change its local tobacco/vaping ordinance to clear the way for a dispensary.
Barring some unforeseen issue, the city should welcome the dispensary.
For those who gain relief from a variety of conditions and ailments with medical marijuana, having local access to it as prescribed by a doctor is a big benefit.
Freed but hardly innocent
Thumbs down to Bill Cosby’s claims of vindication.
The aging comedian was released from prison Thursday soon after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court set aside his 2018 conviction for sexual assault. The majority of the divided court held that Cosby was shielded from prosecution by a 2005 decision by a former local prosecutor not to pursue criminal charges.
So Cosby, now 84, won’t serve the remainder of his sentence. The rest of us should remember that court testimony, from numerous women and Cosby himself, established he had a long pattern of drugging women, then having sex with them.
Cosby insists that’s permissible. The rest of us know better, even if Pennsylvania’s legal system let him get away with it.
