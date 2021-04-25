We strongly encourage the Minnesota Senate GOP majority to back common-sense policing reforms supported by faith groups, business groups and the public at large.

The proposal by House Democrats and backed by Gov. Tim Walz would simply prohibit police from stopping a vehicle for expired license tabs, objects hanging from rearview mirrors, a single light broken and other minor issues if no other public safety threat was imminent.

Daunte Wright was shot and killed by Brooklyn Center police after being stopped for expired license tabs. There is just no public safety reason to make such stops in the absence of obvious public safety threats.

The House passed its reform measures Wednesday, and three Republicans voted with Democrats to keep those reform measures in the main public safety bill. That should be all the more reason for Senate GOP Majority Leader Paul Gazelka to allow a Senate vote on the measure.

The Senate had planned to hold hearings on the proposals, but on Friday Gazelka canceled the hearings. He has said the the proposals will be dealt with in an upcoming conference committee. Democrats are criticizing the move saying it limits the number of senators who deserve to be heard.

Earlier Gazelka said he was hesitant to move forward on changing the law on stops on the basis that the George Floyd verdict shows “we have a process that works.”

We disagree in the strongest terms.

The process only worked in the George Floyd case because a teenager shot eyewitness video of police crushing the life of a Black man before the eyes of the world. It only worked because Gov. Tim Walz assigned the case to Attorney General Keith Ellison, who assigned a dozen attorneys to put up a shatterproof, rock solid prosecution case. The system only worked because an evenly split racial jury finally told police “enough is enough.” It only worked because police leaders testified against officer Derek Chauvin, breaking down the blue wall of silence.

The system didn’t work for Wright, a 20-year old kid who has shown us that even aroutine interaction between a Black man and white officers can turn fatal for the Black man. Wright was scared. He tried to flee. He was “mistakenly” shot by police officer Kim Potter.

The system didn’t work for Philando Castile, whose only crime was looking like a robber with a wide nose. Let’s not forget: He had a legal permit to carry a gun and told the officer. Yet police officer Jeronimo Yanez shot Castile multiple times and was later acquitted.

The system is not working. It needs reform. The GOP is standing in the way for reasons that seem opaque at best and negligent at worst. The Minnesota Business Partnership recently sent a letter to Senate GOP leaders supporting the reforms, saying they need to be implemented this year.

The Senate GOP and Gazelka have a chance to be part of the solution, if only they have the will.

